Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.65 9.46 10.66 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 25.92 8.10 8.06 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.07 1.18 2.45 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 102.67 18.03 24.64 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.66 4.55 5.79 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 378.21 5.85 2.90 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 182.44 2.01 974.63 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 29.79 8.49 4.25 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43.56 2.24 3.04 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.79 0.84 1.88 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.31 2.64 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.88 3.01 1.26 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 24.11 0.85 1.12 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 21.84 3.45 0.94 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.18 0.78 0.89 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 64.32 4.43 73.81 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 26.65 , which is 0.41x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.46 relative to the industry average by 2.14x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.66 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 7.09% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 11.32%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable valuation based on revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

