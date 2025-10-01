In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.16 45.37 27.84 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 84.59 21.26 26.63 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.55 9.64 12.98 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.88 4.40 8.92 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 22.04 3.46 5.04 6.1% $4.33 $3.51 21.65% Qualcomm Inc 16.06 6.60 4.29 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.59 10.18 10.10 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 214.38 21.39 36.54 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 62.52 3.55 11.78 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.14 6 4.80 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.09 12.96 17.51 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 60.13 1.35 2.23 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 202.24 32.24 45.13 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.47 2.50 1.20 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 18.85 2.77 5.46 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.96 2.54 3.27 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.83 1.72 2.41 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.67 2.02 3.03 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 49.36 9.13 17.51 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 318.78 14.61 20.69 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 72.38 8.86 12.61 4.14% $40.01 $32.78 26.43%

After thoroughly examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 53.16 is 0.73x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.37 , which is 5.12x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.84 , surpassing the industry average by 2.21x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.58% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 1.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 26.43%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA may indicate lower cash generation. The high gross profit margin signifies strong profitability, and high revenue growth indicates a positive sales trajectory within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.