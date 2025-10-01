If You Invested $1000 In AerCap Holdings Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.85%. Currently, AerCap Holdings has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In AER: If an investor had bought $1000 of AER stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,331.93 today based on a price of $121.00 for AER at the time of writing.

AerCap Holdings's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.