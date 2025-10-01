Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cheniere Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.21%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion.

Buying $100 In LNG: If an investor had bought $100 of LNG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $494.49 today based on a price of $234.98 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

