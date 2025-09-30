September 30, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Palo Alto Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.49%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In PANW: If an investor had bought $1000 of PANW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,983.36 today based on a price of $203.62 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$203.20-0.37%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved