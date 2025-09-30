$1000 Invested In Axis Capital Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.92%. Currently, Axis Capital Holdings has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXS: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,161.20 today based on a price of $95.08 for AXS at the time of writing.

Axis Capital Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

