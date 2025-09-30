Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.87 7.10 3.57 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.81 3.02 3.08 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.10 3.66 3.37 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 61.78 22.20 5.26 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 93.53 11.10 5.83 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 164.15 12.78 1.89 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.96 1.59 0.30 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.26 8.77 4.19 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.23 1.70 0.67 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 17.12 5.05 1.49 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 38.13 4.52 3.33 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.20 4.51 2.67 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.32 1.10 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 68.05 5 1.41 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.27 0.44 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 107.67 15.86 0.82 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 44.37 6.75 2.31 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

After a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.87 is 0.76x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.1 which exceeds the industry average by 1.05x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.57 , which is 1.55x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 10.76%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.