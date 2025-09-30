In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.81 44.22 27.14 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 84.08 21.13 26.47 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30 9.46 12.74 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.62 4.39 8.90 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 21.59 3.39 4.93 6.1% $4.33 $3.51 21.65% Qualcomm Inc 15.96 6.56 4.27 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.50 10.16 10.08 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 211.82 21.13 36.10 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 62.29 3.53 11.74 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.95 5.96 4.77 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.20 12.48 16.86 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 202.79 32.33 45.26 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% STMicroelectronics NV 59.77 1.34 2.22 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.64 2.52 1.21 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 19.11 2.81 5.53 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.39 2.56 3.30 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.90 1.73 2.42 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.65 2.02 3.03 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 49.28 9.11 17.49 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 311.61 14.28 20.23 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 71.74 8.78 12.5 4.14% $40.01 $32.78 26.43%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 51.81 is 0.72x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 44.22 which exceeds the industry average by 5.04x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.14 , surpassing the industry average by 2.17x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.58% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion is 0.8x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 1.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 26.43%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA may indicate lower profitability. The high gross profit and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.