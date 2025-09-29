September 29, 2025 6:03 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Masimo 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.99%. Currently, Masimo has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion.

Buying $100 In MASI: If an investor had bought $100 of MASI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $359.33 today based on a price of $142.94 for MASI at the time of writing.

Masimo's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

