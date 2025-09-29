September 29, 2025 5:44 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Insulet 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.35%. Currently, Insulet has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion.

Buying $100 In PODD: If an investor had bought $100 of PODD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,149.62 today based on a price of $310.62 for PODD at the time of writing.

Insulet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Insulet Corp
