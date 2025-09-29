September 29, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In AbbVie 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.98%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $394.19 billion.

Buying $100 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $100 of ABBV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $256.09 today based on a price of $223.16 for ABBV at the time of writing.

AbbVie's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

