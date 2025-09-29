September 29, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Taiwan Semiconductor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.33%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSM: If an investor had bought $100 of TSM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,410.87 today based on a price of $275.85 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

