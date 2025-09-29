In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.76 57.59 9.44 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 24.02 6.98 4.03 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.24 1.30 0.97 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.27 4.32 1.31 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 200.98 20.53 8.38 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 21.22 24.54 3.76 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 25.84 7.29 3.55 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.67 2.60 0.90 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 49.03 9.65 3.27 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.76 is lower than the industry average by 0.79x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 57.59 relative to the industry average by 5.97x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.44 , which is 2.89x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.09%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.