Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.50 11.07 13.55 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 65.62 33.35 13.83 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 117.74 17.77 16.24 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 126.48 17.30 15.57 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.59 31.36 10.30 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 139.87 7.12 97.94 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 30 7.50 4.25 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 271.83 8.93 9.94 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 106.31 23.20 8.18 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.71 2.66 5.24 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 407 3.89 4.46 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Qualys Inc 27.22 9.71 7.91 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 124 4.04 5.51 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 123.03 13.9 16.61 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

Upon analyzing Microsoft, the following trends can be observed:

At 37.5 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.3x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.07 , which is 0.8x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 13.55 , which is 0.82x the industry average.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 1.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 34.72x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.8%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.

