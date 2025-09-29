Here's How Much $100 Invested In argenx 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.36%. Currently, argenx has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion.

Buying $100 In ARGX: If an investor had bought $100 of ARGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $270.70 today based on a price of $716.43 for ARGX at the time of writing.

argenx's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.