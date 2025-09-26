$100 Invested In Automatic Data Processing 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.03%. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion.

Buying $100 In ADP: If an investor had bought $100 of ADP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $677.84 today based on a price of $291.54 for ADP at the time of writing.

Automatic Data Processing's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.