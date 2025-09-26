If You Invested $1000 In Brinker International Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.72%. Currently, Brinker International has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In EAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,935.47 today based on a price of $132.00 for EAT at the time of writing.

Brinker International's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

