September 26, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Goldman Sachs Group Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.02%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $250.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In GS: If an investor had bought $1000 of GS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,596.88 today based on a price of $802.85 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$802.851.02%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved