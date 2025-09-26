$1000 Invested In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.22%. Currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALNY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALNY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,192.90 today based on a price of $446.40 for ALNY at the time of writing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

