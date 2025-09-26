Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Performance Food Gr Stock In The Last 10 Years

Performance Food Gr (NYSE: PFGC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.44%. Currently, Performance Food Gr has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In PFGC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PFGC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,432.29 today based on a price of $104.30 for PFGC at the time of writing.

Performance Food Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

