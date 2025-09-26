If You Invested $1000 In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (NYSE: GBTC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 36.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.77%. Currently, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In GBTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GBTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,700.32 today based on a price of $85.94 for GBTC at the time of writing.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Common Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest's Performance Over Last 5 Years

