September 26, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Laureate Education 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.9%. Currently, Laureate Education has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion.

Buying $100 In LAUR: If an investor had bought $100 of LAUR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $238.41 today based on a price of $30.69 for LAUR at the time of writing.

Laureate Education's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

