Insider Transaction: Edward Smolyansky Sells $435K Worth Of Lifeway Foods Shares

Edward Smolyansky, 10% Owner at Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY), executed a substantial insider sell on September 25, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Smolyansky sold 16,357 shares of Lifeway Foods. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $435,551.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Lifeway Foods shares down by 0.0%, trading at $26.31.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Inc is engaged in manufacturing probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. Its primary product is drinkable kefir which is a cultured dairy product. Its product categories are Drinkable Kefir which is the key revenue-driving product, European-style soft cheeses, Cream, ProBugs, Frozen Kefir and Other dairy. The company manufacture and market products under the Lifeway and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers. It sells the products through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Lifeway Foods's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Lifeway Foods's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 28.57% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Lifeway Foods exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.28.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Lifeway Foods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 37.59 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.07 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Lifeway Foods's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Lifeway Foods's EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.29 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lifeway Foods's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.