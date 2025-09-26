Chief Legal Officer At FactSet Research Systems Buys $100K of Stock

Christopher McLoughlin, Chief Legal Officer at FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS), reported an insider buy on September 25, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, McLoughlin increased their investment in FactSet Research Systems by purchasing 337 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $100,000.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals FactSet Research Systems shares down by 0.0%, trading at $283.86.

Get to Know FactSet Research Systems Better

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for over 80% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FactSet Research Systems

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 51.64% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FactSet Research Systems's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.07.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, FactSet Research Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 18.25 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 4.69 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 12.36, FactSet Research Systems could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

