Insider Unloading: Jeffrey Pribor Sells Options, Realizes $493K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on September 25, by Jeffrey Pribor, SVP & CFO at International Seaways (NYSE: INSW), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Pribor, SVP & CFO at International Seaways, exercising stock options for 17,442 shares of INSW. The total transaction was valued at $493,085.

Currently, International Seaways shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $47.4 during Friday's morning. This values Pribor's 17,442 shares at $493,085.

Get to Know International Seaways Better

International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2, and MR product carriers.

International Seaways: A Financial Overview

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, International Seaways faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.0% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 36.0% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): International Seaways's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.25.

Debt Management: International Seaways's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 9.88 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.95 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 6.26 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

