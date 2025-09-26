In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.98 57.91 9.49 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 24.09 7 4.04 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.48 1.31 0.98 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.52 4.36 1.32 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 203.59 20.80 8.49 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 21.38 24.73 3.79 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 25.90 7.31 3.56 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.67 2.60 0.90 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 49.52 9.73 3.3 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Upon closer analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.98 is lower than the industry average by 0.79x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 57.91 , which is 5.95x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.49 , which is 2.88x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 7.09%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.