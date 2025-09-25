Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Union Pacific 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.7%. Currently, Union Pacific has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In UNP: If an investor had bought $1000 of UNP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,955.47 today based on a price of $233.15 for UNP at the time of writing.

Union Pacific's Performance Over Last 20 Years

