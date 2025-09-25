$100 Invested In Watts Water Technologies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.94%. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion.

Buying $100 In WTS: If an investor had bought $100 of WTS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $523.16 today based on a price of $275.13 for WTS at the time of writing.

Watts Water Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

