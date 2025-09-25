September 25, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Fair Isaac Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.37%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion.

Buying $100 In FICO: If an investor had bought $100 of FICO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $362.17 today based on a price of $1548.36 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FICO Logo
FICOFair Isaac Corp
$1548.360.34%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved