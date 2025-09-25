September 25, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Deere 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Deere (NYSE: DE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.21%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In DE: If an investor had bought $1000 of DE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,110.43 today based on a price of $466.70 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DE Logo
DEDeere & Co
$466.70-0.48%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved