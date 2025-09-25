$1000 Invested In Arista Networks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 30.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.63%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANET stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $37,563.33 today based on a price of $141.69 for ANET at the time of writing.

Arista Networks's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

