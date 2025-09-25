If You Invested $1000 In Tapestry Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.38%. Currently, Tapestry has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In TPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of TPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,501.21 today based on a price of $107.79 for TPR at the time of writing.

Tapestry's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.