If You Invested $1000 In BWX Technologies Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.96%. Currently, BWX Technologies has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In BWXT: If an investor had bought $1000 of BWXT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,787.60 today based on a price of $169.98 for BWXT at the time of writing.

BWX Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

