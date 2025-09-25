Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Dollar Tree Stock In The Last 20 Years

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.68%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In DLTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DLTR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,879.50 today based on a price of $95.79 for DLTR at the time of writing.

Dollar Tree's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.