Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.29 56.88 9.32 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 24.65 7.17 4.14 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.78 1.32 0.99 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 206.95 21.14 8.63 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.50 4.36 1.32 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 21.81 25.23 3.87 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 25.96 7.33 3.57 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.87 2.64 0.91 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 50.22 9.88 3.35 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.29 is lower than the industry average by 0.76x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 56.88 relative to the industry average by 5.76x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.32 , which is 2.78x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 86.19x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.72 Billion is 47.01x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

