Insider Selling: DAVID THOMAS HULL III Unloads $75K Of Kewaunee Scientific Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on September 24, DAVID THOMAS HULL III, President at Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: III's decision to sell 1,721 shares of Kewaunee Scientific was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $75,344.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Kewaunee Scientific shares down by 0.84%, trading at $43.48.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp is a designer and manufacturer of technical furniture products for industries investing in spaces where discovery occurs, typically in laboratories. It serves in end-use markets that are all commercial, Life sciences, pharma, education, government and military research, etc. The company operates through two segments: The domestic segment designs manufactures and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, and Others; The International segment provides facility design, engineering, construction, and project management from the planning stage through the testing and commissioning of laboratories. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Domestic business segment.

Kewaunee Scientific's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Kewaunee Scientific's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 46.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 29.44% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kewaunee Scientific's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.08.

Debt Management: Kewaunee Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 10.62 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Kewaunee Scientific's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.5 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.05, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Kewaunee Scientific's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.