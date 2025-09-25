Director Of SEI Investments Makes $864K Sale

On September 24, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Carl Guarino, Director at SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments. The total transaction amounted to $864,100.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows SEI Investments shares down by 0.13%, trading at $85.86.

All You Need to Know About SEI Investments

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

Breaking Down SEI Investments's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: SEI Investments displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 53.81% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): SEI Investments's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.82.

Debt Management: SEI Investments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 16.16 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 5.06 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.32, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

