Evaluating Amazon.com Against Peers In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.57 7.04 3.54 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.35 2.97 3.01 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.09 3.66 3.37 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 62.01 22.28 5.28 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 95.78 11.37 5.97 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 160.20 12.47 1.84 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.70 1.55 0.30 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.75 8.98 4.29 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Dillard's Inc 16.86 4.97 1.47 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.87 1.64 0.65 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.04 4.62 3.41 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.79 4.64 2.74 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.88 1.05 0.21 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 66 4.85 1.37 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 9.20 0.49 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 91 13.41 0.69 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 43.1 6.6 2.31 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.57 , which is 0.78x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.04 which exceeds the industry average by 1.07x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.54 , which is 1.53x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion is 5.91x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 10.76%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales more highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

