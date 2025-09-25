In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.60 9.80 11.04 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.35 8.24 8.19 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.14 1.18 2.46 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 105.22 18.48 25.25 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.96 4.66 5.94 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 352.68 5.45 2.70 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 188.89 2.08 1009.05 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 30.28 8.63 4.32 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 46.04 2.36 3.21 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.88 0.85 1.89 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.42 2.66 1.48 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 35.35 3.14 1.32 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 23.05 0.81 1.07 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 21.84 3.45 0.94 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.38 0.80 0.91 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 63.46 4.49 76.34 2.56% $3.53 $5.62 11.32%

Upon closer analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

At 27.6 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.43x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.8 relative to the industry average by 2.18x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.04 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 7.09% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.12x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 6.94x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.