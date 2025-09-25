$100 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.73%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion.

Buying $100 In JCI: If an investor had bought $100 of JCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $253.56 today based on a price of $106.54 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.