If You Invested $1000 In MasTec Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

MasTec MTZ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.09%. Currently, MasTec has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $19,878.38 today based on a price of $205.94 for MTZ at the time of writing.

MasTec's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.