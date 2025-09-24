$1000 Invested In AeroVironment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AeroVironment AVAV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.25%. Currently, AeroVironment has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In AVAV: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVAV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,901.17 today based on a price of $300.60 for AVAV at the time of writing.

AeroVironment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.