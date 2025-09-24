Sell Alert: Kenneth L Calloway Cashes Out $452K In Century Aluminum Stock

On September 23, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Kenneth L Calloway, SVP at Century Aluminum CENX made an insider sell.

What Happened: Calloway's recent move involves selling 16,450 shares of Century Aluminum. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value is $452,375.

At Wednesday morning, Century Aluminum shares are up by 0.67%, trading at $27.03.

Get to Know Century Aluminum Better

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard-grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

A Deep Dive into Century Aluminum's Financials

Revenue Growth: Century Aluminum's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 5.76% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Century Aluminum's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 22.38 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.06 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.83, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Century Aluminum's Insider Trades.

