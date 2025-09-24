Mona Chu Executes Sell Order: Offloads $454K In Pure Storage Stock

Mona Chu, Chief Accounting Officer at Pure Storage PSTG, disclosed an insider sell on September 23, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Chu's recent move involves selling 5,155 shares of Pure Storage. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value is $454,052.

As of Wednesday morning, Pure Storage shares are up by 0.18%, currently priced at $88.45.

Delving into Pure Storage's Background

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Key Indicators: Pure Storage's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Pure Storage's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 70.19% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pure Storage's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.14.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 215.34 , Pure Storage's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 8.98 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Pure Storage's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Pure Storage's EV/EBITDA ratio of 87.83 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pure Storage's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.