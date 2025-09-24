Sudhindra Kankanwadi Exercises Options, Realizes $6.02M

Sudhindra Kankanwadi, Chief Accounting Officer at Synopsys SNPS, reported a large exercise of company stock options on September 23, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Kankanwadi, Chief Accounting Officer at Synopsys, a company in the Information Technology sector, just exercised stock options worth 15,873 shares of SNPS stock with an exercise price of $89.76.

The Wednesday morning market activity shows Synopsys shares down by 4.31%, trading at $469.17. This implies a total value of $6,022,374 for Kankanwadi's 15,873 shares.

Get to Know Synopsys Better

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

A Deep Dive into Synopsys's Financials

Revenue Growth: Synopsys's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 78.13% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Synopsys's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.51. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Synopsys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Synopsys's P/E ratio of 66.26 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 12.01 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 57.82, Synopsys presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

