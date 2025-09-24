In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.41 9.73 10.96 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.83 8.39 8.34 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 11.46 1.12 2.32 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 106 18.62 25.44 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 12.78 4.98 6.35 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 345.90 5.35 2.65 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 194.11 2.14 1036.95 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 47.64 2.45 3.32 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 29.86 8.51 4.26 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.52 0.82 1.82 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 38.19 3.40 1.42 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.39 2.65 1.47 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% FuboTV Inc 23.42 3.70 1.01 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Ziff Davis Inc 23.20 0.82 1.08 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Taboola.com Ltd 88 1.13 0.65 -0.45% $0.02 $0.14 8.71% Average 69.31 4.58 78.36 2.62% $3.5 $5.56 12.13%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.41 is lower than the industry average by 0.4x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.73 which exceeds the industry average by 2.12x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.96 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 7.03% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.02x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 12.13%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.