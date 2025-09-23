Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Valero Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.62%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,879.55 today based on a price of $170.90 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.