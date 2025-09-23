September 23, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Gilead Sciences Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gilead Sciences GILD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.85%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion.

Buying $100 In GILD: If an investor had bought $100 of GILD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $963.37 today based on a price of $114.69 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

