If You Invested $100 In OR Royalties Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

OR Royalties OR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.08%. Currently, OR Royalties has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion.

Buying $100 In OR: If an investor had bought $100 of OR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $321.37 today based on a price of $37.64 for OR at the time of writing.

OR Royalties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

