Here's How Much $100 Invested In Penumbra 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Penumbra PEN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.43%. Currently, Penumbra has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion.

Buying $100 In PEN: If an investor had bought $100 of PEN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $650.97 today based on a price of $254.14 for PEN at the time of writing.

Penumbra's Performance Over Last 10 Years

